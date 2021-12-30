Mop-up operation at Simondium, Paarl, continues

Drakenstein Municipality’s mop-up operation at the scene of the fire that ravaged a portion of the Brickfields informal settlement near Simondium, Paarl, continues.

Drakenstein Municipality immediately deployed firefighters, electricity and housing officials as well as other resources to deal with the disaster that occurred around midnight on 22 December 2021.

An assessment of the situation indicates that 228 persons were affected, including 64 children. Temporary alternative accommodation was offered, but the community members preferred to live with family and friends close by.

The Municipality regrets and mourns the loss of the life of a 41-year-old male, due to a fallen tree that was unknowingly burning on the inside.

Humanitarian relief was provided by Drakenstein Municipality. The NGO, Gift of the Givers, was on site to provide daily meals and other essentials to those affected. The Municipality’s team has worked tirelessly to clear the site of all debris and to make it safe for the rebuilding of the damaged structures.

In terms of Drakenstein Municipal’s policy and available resources, starter kits will only be issued to households which the Municipality has listed on record. There were structures with single occupancy of people who recently moved into area.

In partnership with Gift of the Givers, the Municipality has provided building material for 75 households. The plots for rebuilding have been demarcated to allow spaces between the structures and this promotes fire safety. The process of issuing the starter kits started today to enable the people to rebuild their structures.

