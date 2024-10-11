Salt River, Cape Town  11 October 2024

MJC Expands Community Reach with New Satellite Office in Elsies River

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) officially launched its second satellite office at the Siddique Masjid in Elsies River this morning. This follows the opening of its first satellite office earlier this year at the Sumaya Foundation in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

The office will provide several social development services to the community.

MJC president Riad Fataar said that the initiative aims to bring the MJC closer to the community, enhancing accessibility and support.

“We look at the stats from the people traveling all away from different areas of the Cape to come to the MJC and this is how we judge where we should open the next satellite office to save our community from travelling all the way through to Athlone,” Fataar explained.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot

Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

