MJC announces Fitrah and Fidyah calculations for Ramadan 1446

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has officially announced the calculations for Fidya and Fitrah for Ramadan 1446.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Mufti Abdurragmaan Khan from the MJC’s Fatwa committee provided the details:

• Fitrah: 3kg of rice, equating to R33 or R84

• Fidyah: 1kg of rice, equating to R33

Mufti Khan explained that while the Shafi school prefers Fitrah to be paid in kind, the MJC has opted to provide a cash option based on the Hanafi school, understanding the increased need for cash assistance in communities.

“In the Shafi school, it is preferred to pay Fitrah in kind, but considering the current needs of our communities, we have opted to provide a cash option as well. The amount is based on the Hanafi school’s guidelines, using items such as flour and barley, comparing them to market values in the Western Cape,” Mufti Khan explained.

The MJC encourages the community to pay the higher amount, as it would provide more assistance to the poor and needy. However, the council emphasized that the minimum amount remains obligatory and not the higher calculation.

Mufti Khan also clarified that the responsibility to pay for Fitrah and Fidyah typically lies with the person responsible for family maintenance, generally the father, although in some cases, the mother may carry this responsibility.

