Salt River, Cape Town  12 September 2024

MJ Li and team participate in the international stage for the world Kungfu championship

By Rachel Mohamed

In the latest edition of Hong Kong in a Hurry, VOC’s PM Drive show host and Kung Fu Master Junaid Chafeker (M.J. Li) offered the public a glimpse into Hong Kong culture, particularly within the Muslim community.

The SA ChinWoo Kungfu Youth Team and M.J. Li Kungfu Champion 1st Training Session in Kowloon Park, Hong Kong, embarked on a tour to compete at an international level, and best wishes were extended to the team for success in the competition.

“We have nine athletes. Four of them have been under M.J. Li’s training for eight years and have competed professionally in the championship division. Three of these athletes are in Hong Kong for the first time, preparing for the next two to three years. They have only competed locally until now, so this trip is a major occasion for them,” said Chafeker.

On Wednesday, M.J. Li and his team faced scorching 35°C heat and 90% humidity in Hong Kong as they prepared for their official match, which was just three days away.

Having traveled, trained, and studied in mainland China, Chafeker explained that there is a thriving Muslim community in the Chinese islands, made up of a diverse mix of local Hui and Uyghur Chinese, along with Indians, Pakistanis, Bengalis, Arabs from North Africa, Filipinos, and Indonesians.

“The Muslim Chinese population is over 100 million people,” he concluded.

Listen  here for the full interview below:

VOC News
Photo: M.J. Li Kungfu Champion/Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

