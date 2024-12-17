Mitchells Plain activist spreads festive cheer with food hampers for pensioners

As the season of giving unfolds, Mitchells Plain community activist Anwar Alexander is making it his mission to support those in need, particularly senior citizens, during the festive season.

Alexander, known for his year-round dedication to community upliftment, will be distributing over 300 food hampers to pensioners to ensure they can enjoy a Christmas meal despite financial constraints.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Alexander reflected on the importance of this initiative and the inspiration behind his work.

“We are fortunate enough to be chosen by Allah to do this amazing work that’s very rewarding. We live by the thought that we are only preparing our Jannah [paradise],” he shared.

Alexander explained that while they focus on supporting the Muslim community during Ramadan, December is a time to assist Christian families.

“Every year, we look at our Christian brothers and sisters and make sure that we do something for them during the December period. So, this year we have over 300 pensioners that we will be blessing with a Christmas hamper, and we want to go out and make their day just a little bit special.”

“These are individuals who only receive a pension grant, and they will only be receiving their monies during next year. The time from now to January is still very far, and we want to help them put a Christmas lunch on the table.”

Those willing to contribute can contact Anwar Alexander directly at 071 071 0563.

