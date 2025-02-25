Minister Sisisi Tolashe expresses dissatisfaction over Postbank card replacement process

Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, conducted an oversight visit at Postbank card replacement sites in Cape Town on Monday (24 February), including visits to Grabouw, Bellville, and Khayelitsha.

The visit comes in response to growing concerns from beneficiaries struggling to obtain their new Postbank Black Cards.

Beneficiaries now have until the 20 March 2025 to ensure that they switch from the current gold card to the new Postbank black card.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Department spokesperson Bathembu Futshane shared that the minister observed some concerning scenes during the visit.

“Many clients were waiting in long queues outside retail centers, often on the side of the road, due to the lack of designated spaces for queuing. Some beneficiaries arrived as early as 1 AM, and by mid-morning, many who had been waiting since midnight still hadn’t been assisted.”

“Clients had to wait for hours in these conditions, with system breakdowns further delaying the process. The minister is very dissatisfied with the current situation and is taking it up with Postbank, the portfolio committee, and her fellow ministers to find a better solution that protects vulnerable citizens.”

For the full interview with Bathembu Futshane, listen below:

VOC News

Photo: SisisiTolashe/X