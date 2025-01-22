Minister Macpherson welcomes PwC probe into oxygen plant tender

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has endorsed the appointment of PwC to investigate irregularities in the R800 million tender for the Independent Development Trust’s Oxygen Plant. The investigation stems from concerns about contracts awarded to two companies that are not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA). Over the next eight weeks, the probe will focus on evaluating compliance, identifying financial losses, and establishing accountability to strengthen governance and rebuild public trust.

“As the minister, I cannot ignore the serious allegations leveled against my department. I refuse to be sidetracked by political distractions that seek to obscure the truth. This independent investigation is a necessary step to ensure transparency and to vindicate those who believe they are innocent,” said Minister Macpherson.

VOC News

Photo: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure / Facebook