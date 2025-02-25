Minara chamber of commerce elects new leadership

The Minara Chamber of Commerce has announced key leadership changes, with Ebrahim Patel elected as the new President and Fawzia Peer as the Vice President.

Additionally, Shabir Chohan, CEO of Albaraka Bank, has been appointed as Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal region, Asgar Mahomed, CEO of Esquire Technologies, as Chairperson of the Gauteng region, and Reaaz Ahmed, CEO of Good Hope Meats, as Chairperson of the Western Cape region.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Ahmed highlighted the collaborative nature of the chamber’s leadership.

“When I was offered the position of chairman, it wasn’t about me as a leader but about collaboration. We have a strong team committed to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and thrive,” he said.

He highlighted the diverse expertise within the Western Cape chapter, calling it an “exciting and inspiring” group dedicated to fostering business growth.

Founded on Islamic values and principles, Minara has expanded beyond its initial KwaZulu-Natal base to Gauteng and the Western Cape, providing a vital platform for networking, mentorship, and business opportunities.

“Minara was established to fill a gap in the business community—offering a home for entrepreneurs and businesses who share the same Islamic values and principles to connect, share ideas, and seek guidance. With strong leadership and a solid foundation, we’ve grown significantly over the years,” Ahmed added.

