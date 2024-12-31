Mental health crisis amplified during festive season in the Western Cape

The festive season is often synonymous with celebration and togetherness but also carries a darker side for many in the Western Cape, as mental health challenges escalate during this time. The province’s healthcare sector has been inundated with emergencies, but the surge in self-harm incidents and suicides has brought the issue of mental health to the forefront.

Since December, emergency centres have reported 89,500 admissions, including nearly 24,000 trauma cases. Disturbingly, 488 self-harm incidents and 79 suicides have been recorded, highlighting the emotional struggles many face. Alarmingly, one week alone (December 15 to 22) accounted for 30 suicides.

Western Cape Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Health and Wellness, Dr Saadiq Kariem, described the immense pressure on emergency services during this period. “It has been a very busy festive season, as it has been over the last couple of years. Emergency services, including ambulances and hospital units, are overwhelmed, currently handling 113,711 emergency admissions. This time of year, is traumatic for the population; while many celebrate, others face significant challenges,” he said.

Kariem emphasized the critical role of mental health awareness, urging families and communities to take proactive steps. “We ask families to support each other. People are lonely and depressed, more so during this time of year than any other. Check-in on family members and friends, visit people, and extend kindness. Suicides are preventable, and reaching out can make a difference,” he stated.

The department has implemented several strategies to address mental health issues. “We’ve raised awareness and alarm to support communities. We offer free care interventions and work to expand wellness activities and psycho-social support. Collaboration with Social Development and NPOs has been instrumental in providing community-level mental health care,” Kariem explained.

He also linked trauma cases, including drunk driving, stabbings, and shootings, to alcohol abuse, which compounds the challenges faced during the festive season.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness continues to advocate for mental health care and community support, urging individuals to be vigilant and compassionate.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay