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MEET THE MAYORS | Hill-Lewis calls for more accommodation to ease affordability pressures

Cape Town Mayor and DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says increasing accommodation supply is key to addressing affordability pressures in the city.

Speaking on VOC’s Meet the Mayors series ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, Hill-Lewis highlighted tourism’s contribution to the local economy, saying the sector supports around 280,000 jobs in Cape Town.

He argued that making it easier and quicker to obtain building approvals would help increase accommodation supply and ease pressure on prices.

“When supply is strangled and constricted and demand is high, there is only one effect, and that is that prices will go up,” Hill-Lewis said.

Listen to the full interview below.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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