MEET THE MAYORS | BOSA’s Roger Solomons on Affordability in Cape Town

By Ragheema Mclean

Build One South Africa’s (BOSA) Cape Town mayoral candidate, Roger Solomons, says affordability will be a key issue for residents as the city heads towards the November 4 Local Government Elections.

Speaking on VOC’s Meet the Mayors, Solomons, who is also BOSA’s national spokesperson, says voters should consider whether life in Cape Town has become easier or harder over the past five years.

“The fundamental question for residents to ask themselves and their families is: Has life become easier or harder to live in Cape Town? Has it become easier or harder to raise a family, to do business, or even grow old?”

He says residents cannot control rising fuel and electricity prices, but there are areas within the municipality’s control that can be addressed, including housing, safety, transport and municipal services.

“What we can control is what we have and what is within our means, and that is what the residents are currently paying the municipality to do the necessary work.”

Solomons says these issues form part of what BOSA describes as “The Next Chapter” for Cape Town, with the party calling for greater affordability, improved service delivery and wider access to opportunities.

Listen to the full interview with Roger Solomons below.

Photo: VOCfm