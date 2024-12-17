Media Review Network: “The anti-imperial leftists are questioning whether or not the move is good or sabotaging the Palestinian cause”

By Kouthar Sambo

As fighting continues in several areas of northern Syria between Kurdish groups and Turkish-backed factions, early reports noted a crucial dam is at risk. This follows the fleeing of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad which has not caused calm since Israel has taken advantage of Syria’s vulnerable position while territorial rivalries in the north have exploded into open combat.

Additionally, according to Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, the new administration in Syria should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the Media Review Network’s (MRN) Mariam Jooma explained the historical context of the situation.

“It is interesting to note that the regional players, being Turkey, Qatar, and Russia, and the left is in an existential crisis because when we talk about Palestine, we have immense support from non-Muslim leftists who have been vocal,” she contextualized.

“The anti-imperial leftists are questioning whether or not the move is good or sabotaging the Palestinian cause – it is quite clear that Israel’s mission is to destroy the arsenal of Assad that was significant,” added Jooma.

