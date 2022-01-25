MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, appointed as the acting MEC for Community Safety

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has appointed the MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, as the acting MEC for Community Safety. Winde announced yesterday that Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz had been suspended with immediate effect following ‘serious allegations’ against him. Fritz requested to step down from his duties until the end of February. Community activist spoke out demanding answers yesterday, amid speculation that the allegations are sexually related. Winde however says that the complainants have requested confidentiality. He further discouraged politics.
Photo: VOCfm