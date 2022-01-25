Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, appointed as the acting MEC for Community Safety

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has appointed the MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, as the acting MEC for Community Safety. Winde announced yesterday that Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz had been suspended with immediate effect following ‘serious allegations’ against him. Fritz requested to step down from his duties until the end of February. Community activist spoke out demanding answers yesterday, amid speculation that the allegations are sexually related. Winde however says that the complainants have requested confidentiality. He further discouraged politics.
Photo: VOCfm

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.