MEC Calls for Action to Protect Social Workers After Khayelitsha Hijacking

Western Cape MEC for Social Development Wendy Kaizer-Philander has called on members of the public and police to help protect social service professionals following another hijacking involving a departmental vehicle in Khayelitsha.

Kaizer-Philander says the attacks are putting staff at risk and raising concerns about their safety as they carry out essential services in vulnerable communities.

The MEC says 20 Injury on Duty reports linked to these incidents have been recorded, with staff reportedly sustaining injuries during attacks.

“Our social service professionals dedicate themselves to protecting children, supporting families and serving vulnerable communities. They deserve to carry out this important work without fear,” said Kaizer-Philander.

She added that the department had recorded 28 hijackings since January, while 86 attacks on social service professionals had been reported over the past three years.

Kaizer-Philander urged communities to work with law enforcement to help prevent further incidents and ensure social service professionals can continue supporting those who depend on their services without fear of being targeted by criminals.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay