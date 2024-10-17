Salt River, Cape Town  17 October 2024

Meantal health: Year end fatigue in students

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Nearing the finish line is always the most difficult portion of any race, and many people experience this at the conclusion of each year. Year-end weariness is a true phenomenon where people begin to feel increasingly exhausted, overburdened, agitated, and burned out as the year comes to an end.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Sue-Lee Henning, a therapist based in Cape Town said this is no different for scholars, who must work twice as hard close to the end of the year, to achieve great results.

“We see this trend annually and it is somewhat more challenging for adolescents who do not know how to deal with what they are feeling or who feel that they will be stigmatised for disclosing their mental challenges during this time,” she said.

Henning further said it is important for parents to play an active role in helping their children during this challenging time.

“We should be encouraging our children to get good grades, without giving the impression that should they not achieve the desired grades it would result in some form of punishment. Our children do not need the added stress. You can also make sure that they take care of themselves by ensuring they get decent sleep, eat nutritious meals and speak out should they feel that things are getting too much for them to handle,” she added.

 

Listen to full interview below:

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

