Mdzananda clinic runs for animal aid

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic, a non-profit organisation in Khayelitsha, has announced its participation in the 2024 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, scheduled for 19-20 October. This year’s marathon, which has sold out with a record 21,000 participants, marks another opportunity for the clinic to raise vital funds for sick, injured, and homeless animals in the community.

According to the animal clinic, last year 44 supporters raised R24,501 to support the clinic’s efforts. This year, the clinic has set an ambitious goal and plans to double or even triple last year’s amount.

Fundraising and Communications Executive, Marcelle du Plessis expressed confidence in the campaign: “We have set a high goal, but we believe that, with the public’s support, we can achieve it. In 2023, we served over 17,000 community pets who would otherwise have had no access to medical care. All funds raised will go directly to serving the animals. Join the movement and make a difference.”

The clinic has encouraged the public to participate by running in the marathon, helping directly to improve the lives of the animals under their care. They’ve also outlined various ways people can get involved, including pledging to #RunForRescues, purchasing marathon tickets through the clinic, or signing up to raise funds if already registered for the race.

For more information or to join the initiative, the public has been urged to contact Kelly Arendse at fund@mdzananda.co.za.

Photo: Supplied