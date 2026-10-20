Mbeki failed to account for delays in apartheid-era prosecutions, says Foundation for Human Rights

The Foundation for Human Rights says former president Thabo Mbeki failed to explain what his government did to ensure apartheid-era crimes referred for prosecution were investigated and brought before the courts.

Mbeki recently appeared before the Khampepe Commission, which is investigating alleged political interference and delays in prosecuting cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). He denied allegations that he was personally involved in interfering with prosecutions.

Foundation for Human Rights spokesperson Vuyo Naka said Mbeki’s testimony did not address his responsibility as head of state at the time.

“He really failed to account as the head of state in charge of the government at the time for how the government which he led addressed the issue of the non-prosecution of these cases,” Naka said.

She said the NPA was responsible for investigating cases referred by the TRC and pursuing prosecutions where possible, particularly where amnesty had not been granted or perpetrators had not applied for amnesty.

However, Naka said some cases were never prosecuted despite evidence being available, while other prosecutions began but were not pursued to completion.

“The effect is that matters that ought to have been prosecuted have gone unprosecuted for decades now,” she said.

Naka said the commission would have to assess evidence presented by victims’ families to determine whether political interference influenced prosecutorial decisions.

She added that the families continued to seek accountability, with some waiting decades for justice.

Photo: X/ @MYANC