Matric learners warned against severe consequences for cheating ahead of final exams

By Ragheema Mclean

With less than a month to go before the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams begin, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has issued a stern warning to all matric candidates about the serious repercussions of cheating during the final exams.

Earlier this month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirmed that 727 121 full-time candidates and 155 215 part-time candidates are registered for the final examinations.

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, reminded learners that every year, matric candidates are required to sign two important documents: a matric pledge and a commitment agreement.

These documents serve as formal agreements to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

“These documents are to be taken very seriously, as there are severe consequences to breaking the rules. The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education,” Maynier said.

The WCED has urged all candidates to thoroughly check their pockets for any prohibited items, including crib notes or cell phones, before entering the exam hall. Maynier warned that “forgetting” these items is not a valid excuse and could lead to disqualification.

Last year, Umalusi, the education quality assurance body, confirmed that 945 candidates were caught cheating during the 2023 NSC exams, with the majority of cases reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

Maynier said that despite repeated warnings, 22 candidates in the Western Cape were disqualified after being caught with crib notes or cell phones.

“Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it,” Maynier added.

VOC News

Photo: DBE_SA/X