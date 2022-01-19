‘Matric learners need at least 50% in four subjects to get university acceptance’

Education expert Mary Metcalfe says Matric Higher Certificate requires 40% in three subjects and the 30% pass mark in three or four subjects and that is the lowest category of pass.

She says that the 30% mark is barely applicable to proceed to university.

She says this indicates that you have met the minimum requirements to say that you have National Senior Certificate (NSC) but you can’t apply to University or obtain a diploma.

Metcalfe says in order for a learner to proceed to university you need to have at least 50% in four subjects, and 40% from Home Languages, then you can get 30% in only one subject.

“That means in the minimum of six subject that you’ve passed, four of them you passed at 50%, and others at 40% if you are going to be able to apply and go to University. So, the 30% pass doesn’t apply in terms of an expectation, so this will set them up for failure.

The pass requirement to go to University has been set higher so that learners can be more confidant that they have achieved the level of which they should be able to cope.

She says South Africa has one certification point in the system.

“In many other African countries the majority of learners don’t proceed to Grade 12, they leave earlier with different qualification so South Africa has expectation from society that we need learners to commonly have plans to get to Grade 12.”

She says the country needs to make sure that many learners leave school with a sense of achievement

More than 41 596 markers were confirmed to handle matric exam papers at 194 centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Pretoria has reversed the Basic Education Department’s decision not to publish the National Senior Certificate results in the media.

Lobby group AfriForum, Maroela Media and a 2021 matriculant Anlé Spies served court papers on Minister Angie Motshekga last week.

Matric results will be released on Thursday.

Source: SABC