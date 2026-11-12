Matric examinations progress steadily as marking preparations get underway

By Ragheema Mclean

The Department of Basic Education says the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations are progressing steadily, with preparations for marking already underway.

Marking centres are expected to open between 26 and 28 November, with the marking process scheduled to begin on 1 December.

Department spokesperson Terence Khala has urged candidates to remain cautious of potentially disruptive weather conditions, which could affect attendance at examination centres.

He has also encouraged learners to remain focused and uphold the integrity of the examinations as they enter the final stretch.

“The Department of Basic Education wishes everything of the best to the entire class of 2026 as candidates enter the final stretch of the National Senior Certificate examinations. The department reminds candidates that every examination represents an opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the learning process,” Khala said.

Photo: @DBE_SA