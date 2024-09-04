Matric class of 2024 urged to prepare and manage exam stress

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

With the matric class of 2024, set to write their final examinations in less than 50 days, they have been urged to prepare in advance for these exams.

On Wednesday, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, the Projects Manager for Education at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), discussed the reasons behind the intense stress and anxiety that matriculants experience during this period. “I think it’s a combination of everything,” she explained.

“It’s the pressure from schoolwork, the pressure they feel at home, external pressures, and the pressure they put on themselves to succeed. All of these factors together contribute to the overwhelming stress they feel from wanting to be successful and achieve their goals. It just feels like everything is coming together, making them feel anxious, helpless, and hopeless.”

Parbhoo-Seetha highlighted that the stress on matriculants is not solely due to parental expectations; much of it comes from within. “They’ve spent 12 years building up this pressure on themselves to succeed, and now, in this final year, they realize it’s make or break. Everything depends on this year; if they don’t succeed, what does it mean for their future? Will they be able to go to university? Will they find a job? What does it mean for the rest of their lives? It’s an enormous amount of pressure.”

She encouraged matriculants to recognize their resilience, developed over 12 years of schooling, as the reason they have made it this far. Parbhoo-Seetha also stressed the importance of having backup plans. “Have a plan B; have a plan C. Understand that while you have a primary goal, it’s okay to have other options. But as parents, family members, and community leaders, we need to remember the incredible pressure that matriculants are putting on themselves and that we are placing on them. We need to be supportive, understanding, and open to communication to help them through this really difficult time.”

Parbhoo-Seetha also shared advice on how families and communities can support matriculants and how matriculants can manage their own stress. “I think the number one thing is to talk about what you’re feeling. Let your matriculant know they are supported and not alone. Support is key. Help them understand that whatever emotions they’re experiencing are valid and understandable.”

She added, “Matriculants should understand that this is just a stepping-stone. You are resilient, and you can get through this. Trust in your preparation, believe in yourself, and talk about what you’re feeling. All those little challenges are just stepping-stones to your success; take it one hurdle at a time. If you ever feel overwhelmed, speak to a family member, community leader, or teacher. And if you feel like there’s no one to talk to, remember that the counsellors at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group are always available to support you.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay