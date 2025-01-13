Matric class of 2024 encouraged to stay calm as results day nears

As the matric class of 2024 awaits the release of their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Tuesday (14 January), anxiety levels among learners are reportedly at an all-time high.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has noted a significant increase in calls from anxious students, with the organization currently handling nearly 2,000 calls daily.

More than 870,000 people sat for the NSC exams last year.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Educational Psychologist Dr. Yusuf Lalkhen urged matriculants to remain calm, emphasizing the importance of managing stress during this crucial period.

“It’s one of those days in a learner’s life where you’d expect some anxiety. They’ve worked very hard and are on the verge of taking the next step in their lives, so it’s normal to feel a bit anxious,” said Lalkhen.

He stressed, however, that excessive anxiety, if not managed properly, could lead to serious difficulties.

“The problem arises when learners are unable to manage this anxiety effectively, which can become overwhelming. The family plays a crucial role here—they need to remain calm. Anxiety can often be triggered by the environment, so parents must convey calmness to their children and reassure them that, regardless of tomorrow’s results, everything will be okay.”

He also noted the immense pressure many learners face, particularly those who are the first in their families to matriculate or those with siblings who have excelled in the past.

“It’s important for families to support learners and remind them that their worth is not tied to their results. Encouragement and reassurance can go a long way in alleviating stress,” he added

Matriculants are encouraged to contact SADAG at 0800 567 567 for assistance in managing overwhelming thoughts.

Listen to the full interview with Dr Yusuf Lalkhen below:

VOC News

