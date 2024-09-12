Mass shooting in Nyanga leaves three dead, five injured

By Ragheema Mclean

Police have launched an investigation into a mass shooting that occurred at a barbershop in Nyanga on Wednesday afternoon.

Two individuals were fatally shot at the scene, while six others were rushed to the hospital, where a third male later succumbed to his injuries.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut reported that the shooting took place in Browns Farm at a local barber shop, where four assailants, armed with two rifles and two pistols, approached eight victims.

Traut stated, “We have reason to believe that the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds, the modus operandi will be determined in an effort to get to the bottom of the multiple murders and attempted murders.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board (WCPCPB) expressed its deep concern over the mass shooting.

In a statement, the board extended its condolences to the affected families and loved ones, noting that early indications suggest extortion could be a potential motive.

“Our thoughts are with the affected families and loved ones during this difficult time. While initial indications suggest that extortion may be a motive, we await the outcome of the preliminary investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this heinous crime.”

SAPS has made an appeal to the public to assist with the investigation by sharing any information via the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or make use of the mobile application, MySAPS anonymously.

