Salt River, Cape Town  12 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Mass shooting in Nyanga leaves three dead, five injured

By Ragheema Mclean

Police have launched an investigation into a mass shooting that occurred at a barbershop in Nyanga on Wednesday afternoon.

Two individuals were fatally shot at the scene, while six others were rushed to the hospital, where a third male later succumbed to his injuries.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut reported that the shooting took place in Browns Farm at a local barber shop, where four assailants, armed with two rifles and two pistols, approached eight victims.

Traut stated, “We have reason to believe that the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds, the modus operandi will be determined in an effort to get to the bottom of the multiple murders and attempted murders.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board (WCPCPB) expressed its deep concern over the mass shooting.

In a statement, the board extended its condolences to the affected families and loved ones, noting that early indications suggest extortion could be a potential motive.

“Our thoughts are with the affected families and loved ones during this difficult time. While initial indications suggest that extortion may be a motive, we await the outcome of the preliminary investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this heinous crime.”

SAPS has made an appeal to the public to assist with the investigation by sharing any information via the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or make use of the mobile application, MySAPS anonymously.

VOC NEWS

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app