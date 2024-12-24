Masiphumelele residents devastated by blaze, relief efforts underway

Residents of Masiphumelele near Kommetjie are facing a difficult Christmas after a devastating fire tore through the informal settlement in the early hours of Monday, 23 December.

The blaze has left more than 500 people displaced and destroyed at least 83 structures, with the full extent of the damage yet to be confirmed as assessments are ongoing.

The fire has caused significant losses for many families, with personal belongings such as newly purchased school uniforms, groceries, and Christmas bonuses being destroyed.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management Centre, Sonica Lategan stated:

“We spoke to some of the community leaders yesterday, and we were informed that there was a paraffin spill in the early morning, which could have caused the fire, though we can’t be 100% sure. That is what we were told by community leaders.”

The public is urged to contribute to relief efforts. Humanitarian aid organisations, Gift of the Givers, Islamic Relief, and Living Hope, are assisting those affected by the fire, and Living Hope has opened their offices on Kommetjie Road to accept donations.

“Our teams are still on the ground continuing humanitarian aid efforts in various communities where there had been fires reported including Masiphumelele.”

Immediate needs include nonperishable food, clothing, and hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at 7 Kommetjie Main Road, Capri.

