Manenberg heads to the polls in crucial by-election amid gang violence and community struggles

By Ragheema Mclean

Just six months after South Africa’s general elections, over 16,000 registered voters in Manenberg’s Ward 30 are heading to the polls tomorrow (20 November) for a by-election that could shape the future of this embattled community.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of former ward councilor Bonita Jacobs, leaving a leadership void amidst escalating gang violence and critical community concerns.

With polls open from 07h00 to 21h00, voters can cast their ballots at eight designated stations, including the Downs Community Centre and Rio Grande Primary.

Nine candidates are contesting this by-election, with each promising solutions to the area’s most pressing challenges, such as gang violence, unemployment, and inadequate service delivery.

VOC News reached out to all candidates to understand their plans for a safer and more prosperous Manenberg. Yumna Alexander of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) did not respond to enquiries.

Al Jama-ah’s Sheikh Shameegh Nordien emphasized the need for ceasefire programs and greater police presence in gang hotspots, stating, “We need ceasefire programs to reduce shootings and more police visibility, so suspects are arrested.”

African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) Anwar Constance highlighted the role of education and employment in reducing crime. “We need to tackle unemployment and create fair opportunities to make Manenberg safer,” he said.

“The plight about our welfare is priority and I see it fit amplifying the voices of the marginalised,” she said.

African National Congress (ANC) candidate Yamkela Mayalo, a long-time activist, linked crime reduction to job creation. “We need to work with law enforcement and encourage youth to avoid gangs,” he said.

Deidree Carol de Vos of the Democratic Alliance (DA) promised to prioritize safety, advocating for increased police visibility, stronger neighborhood watch programs, and initiatives addressing substance abuse and poverty.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) candidate Mogamat Yusuf Hope proposed establishing a mobile police station as a tactical solution.

“This would neutralize a lot of the issues we face,” he stated.

Truth and Solidarity Movement’s Abdul Karriem van der Schyff focused on creating recreational programs for youth, saying, “This will help them realize there are alternatives to criminal activities.”

uMkhonto we Sizwe’s (MK) Moewada Abrahams, emphasized building bridges between parents and youth to foster peace and security.

“Our community deserves to be a place where everyone feels safe, my personal approach would be to interact with our parents, the youth and build bridges in the direction of peace, safety and security for the youth, elderly and destitute.”

To vote, residents must bring a green barcoded ID book, a Smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate. Those in the queue by the cutoff time will still be permitted to vote.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/ Stockfile