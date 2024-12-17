Man re-arrested for murder of Cape Town police officer

Police have re-arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer who was shot and killed in Philippi in June 2022.

The officer’s service pistol was stolen during the incident.

Thirty-four-year-old Sive Sigobo was taken into custody for a second time on Monday, 16 December 2024.

The Hawks’ Western Cape spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said that Sigobo and co-accused Xolisa Lufutha had initially been charged, and the case was transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

However, the matter was struck off the court roll due to an administrative issue, leading to both suspects being released.

Vukubi explained that warrants were subsequently issued for their re-arrest.

“Lufutha was arrested in May 2024 and has since been released on bail. The case was remanded to 11 February 2025 for trial in the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Information was received about the whereabouts of the outstanding accused, leading to his arrest.”

Sigobo is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels