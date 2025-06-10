Man Dies After Jumping from Hotel Sky Rooftop in Cape Town CBD

A tragic incident unfolded at Hotel Sky in Cape Town’s CBD on the afternoon of Monday, 9 June, when a male visitor died after jumping from the building’s 28th-floor rooftop.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that the man’s body was discovered shortly before 16h00. Cape Town Central detectives, along with crime scene experts, were immediately dispatched and have since opened an inquest into the incident.

“We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Van Wyk urged.

Hotel Sky Managing Director Paul Kelley confirmed the incident in a statement, extending condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones.

“We are devastated by this unexpected event, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this time of profound loss,” said Kelley.

He also used the moment to emphasize the importance of mental health awareness, urging the public to show empathy and support for those who may be silently struggling.

“It is important for us to recognize mental health illness and depression, and to never take these incidents for granted as a community,” he said.

The hotel clarified that the incident was not connected to the Sky Hi Ride attraction, noting that the rooftop and the ride area are entirely separate facilities.

Kelley added that the relevant authorities have since concluded their investigation.

VOC News

Photo: @hotelskysa/Instagram