Man arrested for possession of stolen property in Maitland

A 34-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Tuesday, 28 January, for the possession of presumed stolen property in Maitland. The arrest follows a probe by the Maitland Flying Squad into stolen goods taken during a business robbery in the area.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated that the officers received a tip-off about the stolen items being stored at a premises in Maitland. The investigation led officers to a shopping centre in Kuilsriver, where they found the identified suspect.

Additional probing uncovered a house in Wesbank, where various stolen items were recovered.

“Further investigation led the members to a house in Wesbank where computers, watches, Wi-Fi routers, cellular telephones, and home appliances were found in the house. The estimated value of the stolen property is R65 000,” he added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

VOC NEWS

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile