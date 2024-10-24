Man arrested for firearms and drug possession in Samora Machel

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated that officers received a tip-off about firearms being stored at a residence allegedly linked to extortion.

The continued fight to eradicate extortion related crime in our communities yielded success when members of the Anti-Economical and Extortion Crime Task Team arrested a suspect for the illegal possession of firearms and drugs early on Wednesday morning, 23 October 2024.

“They found an AK47 assault rifle with 45 rounds of ammunition, five shotgun rounds, a 9mm pistol, 16 mandrax tablets, and 36 packets containing crystal meth in the informal dwelling. A 24-year-old male was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of drugs.”