Salt River, Cape Town  25 October 2024

Man arrested for firearms and drug possession in Samora Machel

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (23 October) for the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and drugs in an informal settlement in Samora Machel.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated that officers received a tip-off about firearms being stored at a residence allegedly linked to extortion.

The continued fight to eradicate extortion related crime in our communities yielded success when members of the Anti-Economical and Extortion Crime Task Team arrested a suspect for the illegal possession of firearms and drugs early on Wednesday morning, 23 October 2024.

“They found an AK47 assault rifle with 45 rounds of ammunition, five shotgun rounds, a 9mm pistol, 16 mandrax tablets, and 36 packets containing crystal meth in the informal dwelling. A 24-year-old male was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of drugs.”

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court after being formally charged.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

