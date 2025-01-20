More VOCFM News

Man arrested after setting pitbulls on police during search

A 21-year-old man from Delft was due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today after being arrested for unleashing his three Pitbull dogs on police officers during a search for illegal firearms. Police found a .45 caliber pistol, ten mandrax tablets, and methamphetamine in his possession. He faces charges of inciting the dogs to attack, unlawful firearm possession, and drug possession. SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie stated that officers had to use rubber bullets to defend themselves against the dogs.

VOC News
Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app