Man arrested after setting pitbulls on police during search

A 21-year-old man from Delft was due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today after being arrested for unleashing his three Pitbull dogs on police officers during a search for illegal firearms. Police found a .45 caliber pistol, ten mandrax tablets, and methamphetamine in his possession. He faces charges of inciting the dogs to attack, unlawful firearm possession, and drug possession. SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie stated that officers had to use rubber bullets to defend themselves against the dogs.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm