Man, 61, earns matric and inspires others to never give up

At 61 years old, Hendry Pietersen, a cleaner at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) achieved a remarkable milestone—earning his matric certificate.

His inspiring journey, filled with perseverance and determination, was celebrated earlier this month along with 38 other participants of the CPUT Amended Senior Certificate Class of 2024.

Despite being close to retirement, Pietersen, who works at the Bellville campus, earned top matric marks and is now determined to use his qualification to make a difference in the lives of others.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Pietersen recounted how he had to leave school in Beaufort West in grade 7 due to the Apartheid political uprisings in 1976.

“I dropped out of school halfway through standard six because of the student uprising, but later in 1977, my mother forced me to return to school. However, I didn’t want to go back and started working,” he explained.

He said that for years, he believed that matric was an unattainable goal.

“I always thought I would never make it, that I would never achieve my matric. But finally, after 40 years, I did it,” Pietersen said proudly.

When asked what advice he would give to others looking to follow in his footsteps, his message was simple: “Never give up on your dreams and most importantly read, read and read some more!”

VOC NEWS

Photo: Supplied