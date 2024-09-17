Malusi Booi granted R250k bail in fraud case amounting to more than R1 Billion

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

The former Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlement in Cape Town, Malusi Booi, was granted bail of R250,000 by Magistrate Alida Theart amid serious charges, including fraud, corruption, and Money laundering linked to a housing tender scandal estimated at over R1 billion. Booi faces these accusations alongside several co-accused, including his ex-wife, Nozuka Mnyaka, and former director of public housing, Siphokazi September.

During the court proceedings, the State suggested a lower bail amount of R200,000, which the magistrate surpassed, reflecting the severity of the allegations. In addition to Booi, his co-accused also received bail, with varying amounts ranging from R25,000 to R250,000. All the accused received strict warnings against contacting witnesses and would require permission from the investigating officer if they wished to travel outside their home province.

Abdul-Kader Davids was given a bail of R250 000, Mohammed Amod R250 000, Randall Mullins R250 000, Brenda Mullins R250 000, Suraya Manual was granted R150 000, Thuli Imgibi R25 000, Nomvuyo Mnyaka R25 000, Lorna Ndoda R25 000, and Siphokazi September R25 000

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Alida Theart said: “It is noticeable that all applicants apart from applicant eight just gave in an affidavit, which was clearly a pro formal filled in here and there, but nothing to prove.

“It is about providing evidence by satisfying the court that it would be in the interest of justice to grant bail.” Theart noted that all accused handed over their passports. She highlighted that Booi, through his lawyer, told the court he could afford R5 000 bail.

The allegations extend beyond mere financial misconduct; Booi has been implicated in a broader investigation that includes claims relating to the murder of City official Wendy Kloppers, who was killed outside a construction site associated with these housing projects.

On the 16th of October 2024, the case is expected to involve construction company owner Nicole Johnson and her husband, Ralph Stanfield, who are also under investigation in connection with the fraud. Johnson’s company, Glomix, has been mentioned specifically in relation to the housing tenders under scrutiny.

As legal proceedings unfold, the implications of this case could resonate throughout Cape Town’s housing sector and beyond, raising questions about accountability and governance within public service. The case’s high-profile nature, involving prominent political figures and large sums of money, marks a significant moment in South Africa’s ongoing battle against public corruption.

Photo: Vusuthando Percyvil Dube