Malusi Booi and co-accused appear in court amid allegations of corruption and tender fraud

By Ragheema Mclean

Former City of Cape Town Human Settlements Mayoral Committee Member Malusi Booi, along with nine co-accused, made their first court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (11 September 2024), facing serious allegations of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

The charges stem from an investigation into an enterprise that allegedly exploited unlawfully obtained 11 tenders worth approximately R850 million.

The State has implicated Booi and others in a scheme purportedly led by suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile indicated that further arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds.

“We may have been swimming with sardines, but we need to swim with sharks. We will still be continuing with our investigation as the case is progressing. We’re hoping that Friday the Stanfield will be added as the prosecutor was saying.”

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress and Member of Parliament, expressed his concerns over the ongoing case.

“It is concerning that Malusi Booi seems to be the fall guy,” said Adams. “There are bigger fish that need to be arrested, there are more experienced politicians, and there are politicians of a totally different hue and racial line that are being protected.”

Adams also raised concerns about racial bias within the City’s handling of investigations, claiming that crimes committed by individuals of certain races are concealed, while others face severe consequences.

“This is how it operates in the COCT. When certain people commit crimes, it gets hidden. When people of a certain colour are alleged to have committed a crime, the book gets thrown at them,” he added.

The allegations extended to claims of a wider corruption scandal involving the misappropriation of R349 million, with Adams questioning why the City has reportedly reversed its initial promise to recover these funds.

“They said there was no fraud taking place, but yet there are eight people who appeared in court today, and all the people I have named are being arrested systematically,” Adams stated.

In response to these claims, the City of Cape Town issued a statement:

“The City notes the arrests. It has long been supporting the SAPS investigation and proactively investigates these matters as part of its zero-tolerance stance. The City will monitor the court proceedings.”

The case has been rolled over until Friday, 13 September 2024, for the continuation of the bail application.

VOC News

Photo: @MalusiBooi/X