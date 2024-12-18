Malema predicts GNU collapse and EFF faces election setbacks

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has expressed scepticism about the longevity of the Government of National Unity (GNU). Malema warned, “If Ramaphosa does not sign the Bela Bill, then those people of the ANC are going to remove him. And if they don’t remove him now, there will be a new president in 2027 who will be anti-GNU.”

Political analyst Dirk Kotze offered insight into Malema’s recent manoeuvres, noting that this has been both a pivotal and challenging period for the EFF leader. “I think it was a very important period for Julius Malema and also a very difficult period at the same time. He had to stop the bleeding of the EFF and reestablish his command or control in the EFF in a very public way,” said Kotze. He added that Malema’s decisive actions aimed to dissuade any internal dissent. “Whoever wants to consider leaving the EFF or challenging his authority and leadership will think twice before they do it again.”

Kotze also highlighted the EFF’s recent national conference as a strategic move by Malema to project unity and stability within the party. He described the event as a demonstration of authority and an effort to present the EFF as a cohesive political force, rather than one in disarray. “This will be effective in the future,” Kotze remarked.

Reflecting on the party’s performance in the General Elections, Kotze pointed out that the results fell short of expectations. “The election was a big disappointment for the EFF. They didn’t show it publicly, but losing significantly in KwaZulu-Natal was a major setback. Similarly, Gauteng—one of their strongest provinces—was another area where they struggled,” he explained. However, he noted that the EFF made gains in provinces like the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Mpumalanga, where they increased their votes by small margins.

Despite these challenges, Malema’s leadership remains firmly in place, positioning the EFF for future battles.

