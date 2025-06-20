More VOCFM News

Major Retailer Takes PSC to Court Over Pro-Palestine Protests

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and several activists have been served with court papers by retail giant Cape Union Mart, which is seeking an interdict and restraining order from the Western Cape High Court following months of pro-Palestine protest action.

The company’s legal application, submitted this week, claims that weekly demonstrations and an ongoing boycott campaign at Cape Union Mart stores across Cape Town have resulted in financial losses and reputational damage.

It seeks to bar five named activists, along with any unidentified protesters, from allegedly “harassing” or “intimidating” customers at its outlets.

Speaking to VOC News, PSC representative Professor Usuf Chikte strongly condemned the legal action, calling it a deliberate attempt to stifle dissent.

“The PSC views this as a classic SLAPP suit — a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation — meant to suppress constitutionally protected rights to freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and association,” said Chikte.

He added that the court case comes amid growing public pressure on businesses accused of ties to Israeli apartheid and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We will not be silenced; we will not be intimidated,” Chikte stressed.

“The PSC reaffirms its commitment to defending the right to boycott and protest, and we stand with the people of Palestine.”

Cape Union Mart has previously denied allegations that it directly supports Israel’s occupation forces. However, the company’s CEO, Philip Krawitz, has publicly expressed support for Israel, which continues its deadly military operations in Gaza.

VOC News reached out to Cape Union Mart for comment, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

VOC News

Photo: PSC/Instagram

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app