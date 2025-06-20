Major Retailer Takes PSC to Court Over Pro-Palestine Protests

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and several activists have been served with court papers by retail giant Cape Union Mart, which is seeking an interdict and restraining order from the Western Cape High Court following months of pro-Palestine protest action.

The company’s legal application, submitted this week, claims that weekly demonstrations and an ongoing boycott campaign at Cape Union Mart stores across Cape Town have resulted in financial losses and reputational damage.

It seeks to bar five named activists, along with any unidentified protesters, from allegedly “harassing” or “intimidating” customers at its outlets.

Speaking to VOC News, PSC representative Professor Usuf Chikte strongly condemned the legal action, calling it a deliberate attempt to stifle dissent.

“The PSC views this as a classic SLAPP suit — a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation — meant to suppress constitutionally protected rights to freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and association,” said Chikte.

He added that the court case comes amid growing public pressure on businesses accused of ties to Israeli apartheid and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We will not be silenced; we will not be intimidated,” Chikte stressed.

“The PSC reaffirms its commitment to defending the right to boycott and protest, and we stand with the people of Palestine.”

Cape Union Mart has previously denied allegations that it directly supports Israel’s occupation forces. However, the company’s CEO, Philip Krawitz, has publicly expressed support for Israel, which continues its deadly military operations in Gaza.

VOC News reached out to Cape Union Mart for comment, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

VOC News

Photo: PSC/Instagram