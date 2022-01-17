Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Mafe pleads not guilty to charges against him

Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, intends to plead not guilty to the charges against him relating to the fire that gutted the old and new National Assembly buildings earlier this month.

He is also planning to challenge the authenticity of reported video footage which allegedly shows him committing the crimes that he is charged with. The charges include terrorism, arson, and housebreaking In an unsigned affidavit handed to the Western Cape High Court by his defence team, Mafe claims that the terrorism charge is a ploy to make his bail application more onerous.

He was admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital last week  following the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court order.

Mafe’s defense attorney, Luvuyo Godla, says the referral for mental observation without his client being given an opportunity to consult a private psychiatrist is draconian and questionable.

“If we were advised before the 11th, we could have made our own referral as well but now its water under the bridge. This court must determine on Tuesday whether or not that was lawfully done and procedurally correct,” says Godla.

Source by: SABC News Western Cape

