Macassar Man Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Rock Lobsters

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Macassar on Sunday (19 January) for the unlawful possession of rock lobsters. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi stated that the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team acted on a tip-off when they conducted the operation.
“The members approached the address, entered, and searched the premises. They recovered 57 whole units of lobsters and 876 lobster tails,” he added.
Swartbooi said the man was unable to provide a valid permit for the possession of the items and was subsequently detained.
He is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrates’ Court once charged.
Photos: Supplied
