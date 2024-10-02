M23 group seizes the Rubaya coltan-mining region in the eastern DRC

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports revealed that the M23 group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have consolidated control over the Rubaya coltan-mining region. This follows an imposed production tax estimated to generate around $300,000 (approximately R5,215,455) in monthly revenue.

The M23 group seized the area, which produces minerals used in smartphones and computers, amid intense conflict in the region. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, a Development Economist and political analyst Dr Jason Musyoka said the lack of a “world prefect” who has the resources to contain these conflicts results in everyone taking chances due to a lack of intervention.

The statement follows the reference to the functioning and role of the United Nations (UN).

“Despite Rwanda refuting claims of their involvement in backing the M23 rebels, the evidence is telling and it is obvious. The situation is a case of one state strategically infiltrating another but supporting the M23 military movement,” explained Musyoka.

Photo: Sourced