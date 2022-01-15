Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
M.Plain murder suspect apprehended, linked to two rape cases

City of Cape Town Metro Police officers arrested a 49-year-old murder suspect in Mitchell’s Plain last night.

He was later linked to two rape cases as well, in Manenberg and Mitchell’s Plain respectively.

Spokesperson Ruth Solomons says members attached to the Gang and Drug Task Team responded to a tip off regarding the suspect implicated in a murder that took place in Manenberg last Saturday.

The suspect reportedly attempted to flee from officers but was apprehended after a short chase in Town Centre.

VOC


