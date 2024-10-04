Local says the Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) of Cape Town’s inner city makes housing unaffordable in the CBD

By Kouthar Sambo

The public is invited to comment on a new Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) of Cape Town’s inner city. This comes as Cape Town’s inner city aims to set out plans to accommodate more residents in the CBD.

According to the new LSDF, which is currently open for public comment, property in the inner city is unaffordable for 90% of Cape Town households who need accommodation, suggesting that people who work in the city cannot afford to live in the CBD. Locals have argued that the City’s local spatial plan for the CBD accommodates tourists, as opposed to residents.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, housing organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi’s Buhle Booi said this has impacted residents in and around the CBD.

“We welcome the ideals of the new spatial development framework in terms of assisting people to live closer or in the CBD. However, the City must ensure there is social housing for people so they do not have to use their salaries to commute to the City Centre. For economic growth, people need to live closer to their jobs,” explained Booi.

Meanwhile, the City’s Manager for Metro Spatial Planning and Growth Management, Annelise de Bruin, said the City encourages residents and interest groups to attend the second and last public information day about the LSDF for the CBD on Thursday, 10 October (2024), from 10 am to 6 pm, at the Central Library in Parade Street.

“The event is to try to consolidate people’s views on this. The LSDF intends to strategically shape the area’s future growth and development, and officials will be present at the last public information day to answer any questions residents and stakeholders may have,” said de Bruin.

