Local Palestinian: “The night was nothing short of catastrophic”

By Kouthar Sambo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has overturned the ceasefire agreement, escalating military aggression in the Gaza Strip with renewed bombardments despite the auspicious month of Ramadan.

According to a Hamas leader, the latest Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the death of an Israeli captive and left two others wounded. The leader stated that this action “confirms that Netanyahu’s primary objective is to eliminate Israeli captives rather than negotiate their release.”

The overnight assault has led to devastating casualties. Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Rafat Jawwad, a local Palestinian pharmacist in Gaza, described the horror of the attacks.

“The night was nothing short of catastrophic. While having suhoor (pre-dawn meal), we were suddenly engulfed in a relentless air assault. Fighter jets, drones, and artillery pounded the city, along with tank shelling. The devastation was unimaginable—more than 340 martyrs, mostly children, and over 900 wounded.”

As the crisis in Gaza intensifies, international calls for an immediate ceasefire continue to grow, but the humanitarian catastrophe deepens with each passing hour.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @QudsNen/X