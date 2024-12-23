Local government urges responsible waste disposal to keep Cape Town beaches open

As summer arrives in Cape Town, the city’s beaches become bustling hubs of activity. To ensure a pleasant experience for everyone, the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has urged residents and visitors to dispose of waste responsibly.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badrodien, emphasized efforts to prevent sewer overflows that could lead to beach closures. “We’ve been proactive in cleaning pump stations and pipes to protect our beaches and their users,” said Badrodien. “Throughout the summer season, we’re doing everything we can to safeguard these spaces.”

Badrodien highlighted a concerning trend where improper waste disposal contributes to sewer blockages. “Many residents, especially in areas near beaches, flush wet wipes, which form clogs in sewer pipes and lead to overflows. Similarly, some restaurants in areas like Camps Bay and Clifton fail to use proper fat traps, allowing fats to enter the sewage system and cause blockages.”

The City’s Water Pollution Control Teams are actively engaging with restaurants to ensure compliance with waste disposal protocols. Residents are also encouraged to avoid flushing non-biodegradable items and to use designated waste bins.

By working together, Badrodien stated these measures will help keep Cape Town’s beaches open and enjoyable throughout the summer. “It’s a collective effort to protect our city’s natural treasures and ensure they remain accessible to all,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay