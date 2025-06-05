Local Butcher Warns of Potential Beef Shortage Amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

A Cape Town meat retailer has warned of a potential beef shortage after a confirmed outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) at the Karan Beef feedlot in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

Good Hope Meat Hyper, one of the city’s largest Halaal meat outlets, issued a public advisory on Wednesday (4 June) urging customers to shop responsibly as the supply of beef may be disrupted.

The retailer said the outbreak could affect both the availability and pricing of beef products in the coming weeks.

“We want to reassure our loyal customers that Good Hope Meat Hyper remains committed to sourcing safe, Halaal, and high-quality meat. We are actively working with alternative suppliers to secure stock and minimise disruptions wherever possible.”

Customers were urged to be mindful when purchasing:

“We urge our customers to shop responsibly during this period and understand that availability may be limited and prices may fluctuate due to reduced supply. We appreciate your patience and continued support as the industry navigates this challenge. Further updates will be shared as new information becomes available.”

The FMD infection was confirmed at Karan Beef on Monday, June 2, following a suspected case flagged on Friday, May 30.

The facility was immediately placed under pre-emptive quarantine.

In its statement, Karan Beef acknowledged the seriousness of the outbreak: “This unfortunate development highlights the ongoing risks faced by the livestock industry, even under rigorous control systems. Karan Beef is working closely with State Veterinary Services to ensure swift containment and to minimise any further risk to the broader industry.”

The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and animal welfare during the containment process.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness affecting livestock, which can lead to major economic consequences for the meat industry. While the disease poses no risk to human health, its presence often prompts restrictions on livestock movement and trade.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels