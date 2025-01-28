Local authorities continues to clamp down on crime in Mitchells Plain

Three suspects, ages 23 to 28, were arrested on Monday afternoon in Mitchells Plain on charges of unlawfully possessing ammunition, possessing an unlicensed firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm, and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomon said officers on patrol in the area received information of a hijacked vehicle travelling through the Philippi Horticultural area towards Lentegeur.

“They pulled up to the vehicle at an intersection on Morgenster Road and, during a search, recovered three firearms and ammunition. They were detained at Lentegeur South African Police Services (SAPS) and, the vehicle was booked in at Bellville South Pound for further safekeeping,” she added.