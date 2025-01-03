Lobby groups are up in arms following the teacher job cuts in the Western Cape

By Kouthar Sambo

Lobby groups are up in arms following the cuts in the number of teacher jobs in the Western Cape. This comes after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) cut 2,407 teaching posts in the province on Tuesday (31 December 2024).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, education expert professor Mary Metcalf said the budget for education is the largest of any budget item other than repayment of debt.

“However, the economy is not performing, which means the number of monies available in the budget for education doesn’t allow the government to achieve everything that is needed to achieve in education.”

“Usually, most provinces are trying to keep a limit of 80% of the budget for teacher’s salaries, and 20% for everything else. Once the budget is cut, everything will be affected, particularly the funds available for personnel,” clarified Metcalf.

Photo: Supplied [A small group of people convene in front of the Cape Town High Court in protest of the teacher job cuts]