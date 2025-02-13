LILLAH FOUNDATION APPEALS FOR ASSISTANCE TO RESTORE AL HABIB MASJID IN GAZA CITY

By Rachel Mohamed

The Lillah Foundation has appealed to the public for assistance in raising funds to restore the Al Habib Mohammed Masjid—the only mosque in Gaza City that has not been destroyed amid the ongoing attacks against Palestinians.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Nasieba Jamie, a founding member of the Lillah Foundation, expressed gratitude to Allah (God) and the community for their support of this important cause. She emphasized the need for the business sector to contribute to this restoration project.

“This initiative aims to restore the Al Habib Muhammad (PBUH) Masjid in North Gaza City, as it is the only mosque that has remained intact. With the support of our community, we plan to restore this mosque. Phase One is complete, which includes work on the ground level, but we still have two more levels and the roof to do.”

Jamie has encouraged businesses to come on board and support this meaningful project.

“Get in touch with me and send through the donation, we are a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO) so you can get the Section 18A certificate as it is almost the financial year end.”

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Lillah Foundation SA /Facebook