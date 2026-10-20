Lex Libertas Accepts Parliament’s Challenge to Present Evidence on White Cross Project Claims

By Odwa Mkentane

Lex Libertas has accepted an invitation from Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, to present evidence supporting claims associated with the White Cross Project.

The invitation follows an open letter sent by Lex Libertas to Minister Ronald Lamola. Mahumapelo challenged the organisation to publicly defend its claims about farm attacks, property rights and race-based legislation under oath and subject to questioning.

In a media statement, Mahumapelo said he had noted the open letter addressed to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, written by Dr Ernst Roets on behalf of Lex Libertas.

Lex Libertas executive director Dr Ernst Roets said the organisation maintained that Parliament was an appropriate forum for the discussion, but not the only legitimate one. He added that the organisation would continue engaging with institutions and policymakers both in South Africa and internationally.

“His latest statement says that nobody proposed removing citizenship merely because someone holds a different political opinion and denies calling for citizenship to be stripped arbitrarily. The most important development is that Parliament has now said that these matters should be tested openly. We agree. Let the claims be stated accurately, let the evidence be examined and let the better argument prevail,” Roets said.

“The claim that there is state-sponsored ‘white genocide’ or state-sanctioned ‘farm attacks’ in South Africa is false. Crime statistics, court judgments and independent fact-checkers have repeatedly shown this. The claim that the Expropriation Act of 2024 allows arbitrary seizure of land without compensation or judicial oversight is false. Section 25 of the Constitution and the Act itself require just and equitable compensation and court adjudication,” Mahumapelo said.

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