Lesufi expected to visit family of slain Deputy Principal in Tembisa

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family of the slain deputy principal of the Phomolong secondary school in Tembisa east of Johannesburg tomorrow.

Earlier, the provincial Education Department called on residents of Tembisa to assist police with investigations into the killing. The 50-year-old woman was shot by three men through the passenger’s window while she was driving out of the school.

The Department’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona says Lesufi will also visit the school.

“MEC Lesufi is scheduled to visit the school on Monday the 24th of January at nine o’clock in the morning, just to also verify reports regarding this incident which as circulating on social media. He will also visit the family, just to convey his condolences,” says Mabona.

