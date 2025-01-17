More VOCFM News

Lentegeur peace march calls for action amid escalating gang violence

In response to a surge in gang-related violence, including the recent shooting that claimed two lives and injured two others in Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain ward councillors organized a Peace March in the community on Thursday afternoon (16 January).

Police confirmed the incident on Monday, as gang-related, prompting the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and additional officers to the area.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Byron de Villiers, a member of the Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) said the area has been relatively calm since the incident.

“This is mainly because there was a collective approach in terms of the community, SAPS, and the city’s enforcement agencies. We had a meeting on Wednesday that included councillors, the religious fraternity, and other community stakeholders, which led to the decision to hold the Peace March,” said De Villiers.

However, despite these efforts, De Villiers expressed concern about resource shortages, including insufficient police vehicles and manpower.

“There are a lot of logistical problems that are preventing visible policing within our precinct,” he said.

While external enforcement agencies have stepped in to assist, De Villiers stressed the need for permanent solutions.
“We have been very open and vocal about the issues and resources that are needed, but so far, nothing has been forthcoming. Unfortunately, these external agencies aren’t permanent.

Listen to the full interview with Byron De Villiers below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

