Lentegeur man gunned down in suspected gang hit

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed on Waterlilly Street in Lentegeur on Sunday night (17 March), in what community leaders confirm is another gang-related killing.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said that Lentegeur police have opened a murder case for investigation.

“According to reports SAPS members on duty received a complaint of a shooting incident at the mentioned address and on their arrival, they found the male laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the face. The motive for this incident forms part of our police investigation.”

Meanwhile, Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) Chairperson Michael Jacobs told VOC News that the shooting was linked to ongoing gang violence in the area.

“The victim was shot near a field known for drug smuggling. We can confirm that this was a gang-related incident,” Jacobs said.

He condemned the rising bloodshed and called for urgent intervention.

“We are living in fear. This level of violence is unacceptable. We need authorities to step up, increase patrols, and bring these criminals to justice,” he urged.

Jacobs also appealed to the community to stand together against gangsterism.

“For over a month, our streets have been held hostage by gang violence. Enough is enough. We need to work with the police to reclaim our community.”

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app to report anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile